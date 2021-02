Saudi Arabia recorded 338 new cases of the new Corona virus and 5 deaths during the past 24 hours.

The Saudi Ministry of Health said in a new statistic broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency “SPA” that the total number of injuries in the Kingdom reached 377,061 cases, while the number of active cases reached 2562, including 475 critical cases, and the total number of deaths reached 6,488 cases.

She added that 320 cases recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 368011.