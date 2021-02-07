Today, Sunday, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the registration of 317 new cases of Corona during the past 24 hours, after it was announced yesterday that 386 cases were recorded, in a toll that was the largest in about three months.

And the Ministry announced, in a statement, that the total number of Coronavirus cases had risen to 370,278.

And 278 new recoveries were recorded, bringing the total cases of recovery to 361,515 cases (98% of the total recorded injuries).

The Ministry announced the registration of five new deaths from people infected with Corona, bringing the total number of deaths to 6402 deaths.

The total active cases reached 2,361, of which 408 were critical.

On Thursday, the Saudi Ministry of Interior announced the suspension of all events and parties for a month, entertainment activities, cinemas, sports centers and internal requests for restaurants for a period of ten days to counter the Corona virus.