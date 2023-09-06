Five sources from the refining sector, polled by Reuters, said that the official selling price of Arab Light crude may increase by about 45 cents a barrel from the previous month, which would be the highest price for that crude since the beginning of the year.

Saudi Aramco’s official selling prices usually set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices, affecting about nine million barrels per day of crude bound for Asia.

And Saudi Arabia and Russia extended, on Tuesday, their voluntary oil cuts until the end of the year, the first by one million barrels per day and the second by 300,000 barrels per day, in addition to the April cut agreed upon by producers in the OPEC + alliance, and it will continue until the end of 2024.

The new cuts pushed oil prices above $90 a barrel, but then they fell.

Standard Middle East crudes jumped today, Wednesday, due to expectations that the new cuts will lead to a reduction in crude supplies again, especially high-sulfur crudes, in the global market.