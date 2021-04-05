Saudi Arabia raises the operating capacity of the Grand Mosque during Ramadan

The official Saudi News Agency (SPA) quoted an official source in the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah as saying that the Kingdom decided to raise the operational capacity of the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, while adhering to the precautionary measures and all preventive measures issued by the competent authorities, in accordance with the following controls:

First: Granting permits to perform Umrah and prayers in the Grand Mosque and visit the Prophet’s Mosque starting from the date of Ramadan 1 1442 AH for immunized persons according to what the “Tawakolna” application shows for immunization categories (a vaccinated person who received two doses of the Corona virus vaccine or a vaccine who spent 14 days after receiving the first dose From the vaccine, or a person recovering from the infection).

Second: Reservation of permits to perform Umrah, prayers and visit rituals will be through the apps “Umrah” and “Tawakkulna”, by reserving the available time slot according to the wishes of the guest of God and in line with the possible operational capacity to apply the precautionary measures.

Third: Viewing the permits and checking their validity will be through the “Tawakolna” application, directly from the account of the beneficiary of the permit in the application.

The source emphasized that the main and approved platform for obtaining permits is through the “Umrah” and “Tawakolna” apps, warning of campaigns and fake websites.

The agency added that these decisions come “based on the wise leadership’s keenness on the health and safety of those who visit the Two Holy Mosques and those working for them, with the close of the blessed month of Ramadan.”