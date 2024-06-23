Fahd Al-Jalajel, the Saudi Minister of Health, confirmed today, Sunday, the success of the health management efforts for the Hajj season of 1445 AH, with the combined efforts of the health system and the Hajj security forces.

The minister added, in a television interview with Al-Ekhbariya TV, that “no epidemics or widespread diseases were recorded” among pilgrims.

Al-Jalajel confirmed that the health system dealt with large numbers of people affected by heat exhaustion this year, some of whom are still receiving care, while the number of deaths reached 1,301, may God have mercy on them all, 83% of whom were not authorized to perform Hajj, and who walked long distances under the sun’s rays. Without shelter or comfort, among them are a number of elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases, praying to God Almighty for mercy and forgiveness for the deceased, and for their families, the most sincere condolences and sympathy.

He pointed out that the health system provided more than 465,000 specialized treatment services, of which 141,000 services were provided to those not authorized to perform Hajj, stressing that this care comes as confirmation of “the directives of the wise leadership to put human health first above all else.”

The Minister of Health stressed that the competent authorities have made great efforts to raise awareness of the dangers of exposure to heat stress and to emphasize the necessity of adhering to and implementing preventive measures.

He explained that the free health services provided by Saudi Arabia to pilgrims began even before their arrival in the Kingdom, with awareness programs at air, sea and land border crossings, and about 1.3 million preventive services were provided, including early detection, vaccinations, and the provision of medical care since arrival.

The health services provided to pilgrims included open-heart surgeries, cardiac catheterization, dialysis, and ambulance services, which exceeded 30,000 services, including 95 air ambulance transport operations to provide advanced health services in medical cities in the Kingdom.

The health system has provided more than 6,500 equipped beds in the holy sites. It also provided technologies that allow injured people to be rescued quickly and efficiently.