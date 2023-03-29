IN THE SAME LEAGUE AS THE BUG 💪https://t.co/kKONEVgaYA

For a few days now, it has been mentioned that Henry Martín 🇲🇽 has caught the attention of Vasco da Gama, one of the most important teams in Brazil 🇧🇷. Now, another interesting suitor would be added. pic.twitter.com/J7Wt0y0C7L

— Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) March 28, 2023