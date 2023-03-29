If there is a moment of sporting fulfillment in Henry Martin’s career, it is right now. The Mexican striker is in excellent form within América, being the club’s key scorer on the field, and also wearing the captain’s badge. As if that were not enough, today it seems that within Diego Cocca’s plans, Henry is the star forward of the Mexican team, even ahead of Santiago Giménez. Everything turns out as the 30-year veteran has dreamed.
In recent days, Henry has been linked to Brazilian soccer, as Vasco da Gama has a real interest in his possible signing. However, the team from the south of the continent is not the only one pending the outstanding state of training of the Mexican striker, since Saudi Arabian soccer is also thinking about the possible signing of the star of the American eagles.
According to information from Gibran Araige, in addition to the option of going to Brazil, a club from Saudi Arabia would be willing to offer Henry the largest contract of his career in order to secure his signing, in addition to a million-dollar figure on the table of America to allow the Mexican to leave. Although the source did not reveal the interested club, in 90min We were able to know that the forward’s mind does not have the option of leaving the eagles this summer if it is not to go to Europe.
