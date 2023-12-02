Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

The delegation of the Arab Cycling Federation visited Saudi Arabia, to check on Riyadh’s readiness to host the Arab Road Championship, from December 15 to 23, with 13 teams participating. The delegation included Counselor Ismail Salem Al Hosani, Secretary General of the Arab Cycling Federation, accompanied by Salem Ahmed Al Shehhi, the administrative and financial director of the Federation. They were received by Abdullah Al-Jardan, Executive Director of the Saudi Federation, and Musa Al-Qahtani, Executive Director and Member of the Technical Committee of the Arab Federation.

The delegation inspected the hotel approved for hosting the tournament delegations, to ensure its readiness to receive delegations and participating teams, and to determine the readiness for hosting. The delegation held a meeting with Abdullah Al-Wathlan, Vice President of the Arab Federation, President of the Saudi Federation, who welcomed the Secretary General of the Arab Federation and the Administrative and Financial Director, and explained to them the preparations that had been made. The Saudi Federation is hosting the Great Arab Wedding, welcoming all the delegations and teams that meet on the Kingdom’s soil during the tournament, and wishing them all good luck and success.

The Secretary-General of the Arab Federation praised the readiness, preparations and facilities provided by the Saudi Federation for the tournament, and thanked the President of the Saudi Federation and his work team for all the facilities they provided to make the event a success.