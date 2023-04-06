Saudi Arabia’s $2 billion pledge to support Pakistan’s financing is one of the final conditions of a much-needed deal with the International Monetary Fund to avoid a debt default.

“Saudi Arabia apparently made a commitment to the International Monetary Fund… who informed us of the existence of correspondence from their side,” Basha added.

The IMF had asked Pakistan to secure external financing guarantees from friendly countries and multilateral partners in order for the fund to finance the balance of payments gap for this fiscal year ending in June.

Islamabad has been hosting an IMF mission since early February to negotiate a series of monetary policy measures to secure $1.1 billion in financing for the cash-strapped economy on the verge of collapse.

The money is part of a $6.5 billion bailout package approved by the IMF in 2019, which analysts say is needed for Pakistan to avoid defaulting on external obligations.

This agreement will also pave the way for bilateral and multilateral financing operations for Pakistan to support its foreign exchange reserves, which have decreased to the equivalent of four weeks of import cover, and help it get out of the balance of payments crisis.

Pasha said Islamabad was also in talks with the UAE to obtain a guarantee for deposits of foreign reserves in the central bank.