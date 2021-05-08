Okaz newspaper revealed that the passport is currently permitted for travel between the Gulf states.

The newspaper quoted an unnamed source, constantly suspending travel with national identity temporarily to and from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Saudi citizens and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and it is necessary to use a passport for travel.

The land and air ports of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are preparing these days to allow international flights since the adoption of the lifting of the travel suspension for citizens, and the full opening of the land, sea and air ports, starting from one o’clock in the morning on the fifth Monday of the coming month of Shawwal, corresponding to May 17, 2021.

In the King Fahd Causeway that connects Saudi Arabia with Bahrain, 10 new lanes have been prepared in the passports of the King Fahd Bridge in the exit lane, so as to greatly facilitate the movement of travelers, and a new television monitoring unit supported by trained human cadres has also been equipped and operated. It is directly related to the district passport manager.

On the Bahraini side, the national medical team to deal with the emerging corona virus (Covid-19) announced yesterday (Thursday) that within the framework of the periodic review of procedures related to travelers coming to the Kingdom of Bahrain and after the presentation and the approval of the Coordination Committee, it was decided, starting from the first day of Eid al-Fitr, to cancel Coronavirus examination (PCR) upon arrival for those who received vaccination with vaccines and those recovered from the countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf; By highlighting the green logo in the official applications approved by them for Coronavirus, or vaccination and recovery certificates issued by the ministries of health in the countries of the Cooperation Council, without the need to apply precautionary quarantine, while the decision to cancel the examination does not apply to age groups between 6-17 years, unvaccinated and non-recovering.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously announced the suspension of Saudi citizens and citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries using their national identity cards to travel to and from the Kingdom, with the start of the implementation of precautionary measures and preventive measures in the face of the emerging corona virus (Covid 19).