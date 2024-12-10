Saudi Arabia is developing the entertainment industry into an economic sector, and women also benefit from this: they are allowed to drive cars and do sports. But legally they are still worse off than men.

The strength athlete Amira has almost 7,000 followers on Instagram. In one photo, she poses in the gym and flexes her abs. “Sports make me feel stronger in everyday life,” says Amira. “When I was young, that was unimaginable.” But she doesn’t want to give her real name.