On February 8, Sotheby’s will auction a hundred lots in an unprecedented event that will mark the first international auction in the history of Saudi Arabia. Graduated ‘Origins’the sale will offer a variety of offerings for both new and experienced collectors. The two-part evening auction will include a sale of works by Saudi artists alongside the biggest names in international art history, digital art and a showcase of all things luxury, including jewellery, watches, sports memorabilia and bags.

Prior to the sale, the contents of ‘Origins’ will be displayed in a free exhibition at the Bujairi Terracein it Diriyah historic districtfrom February 1 to 8. It coincides with the annual themed festival that brings Diriyah’s cultural heritage to life through events and experiences. It stands as a world-class cultural center and an international center for the arts. Featuring At-Turaif, a 300-year-old UNESCO World Heritage Site, the historic setting enhances the offering of this inaugural auction.

The auction will span the history of Western art from important works of Impressionism, Surrealism and modern art by René Magritte, Pablo Picasso, Paul Delvaux and Wassily Kandinskyto some of the best-known names in contemporary art around the world, including Andy Warhol, Alexander Calder, Damien HirstGeorge Condo and Nicholas Party. In addition, several of the works will be exhibited outdoors in spaces in Diriyah: ‘Sidle’ by Antony Gormley ($700,000-$900,000); or a fascinating light installation by James Turrell ($120,000-$180,000). The auction will also offer an Alexander Calder sculpture, ‘Haute Couture’ ($700,000-$900,000), created in the last year of the artist’s life. Another piece is ‘Love’, by Robert Indiana ($220,000-280,000).

Works by Kandinsky, Magritte and Delvaux included in the auction



Sotheby’s





The surrealist Rene Magrittewho in 2024 unseated Picasso on the throne of the art market, will be present with ‘L’État de veille’ (1-1.5 million dollars): it belongs to a series of dreamlike gouaches that present several emblematic motifs: a sky full of clouds, window frames and the facade of a house. Additionally, an exceptionally rare, large-scale painting by the Belgian surrealist goes up for auction. Paul Delvaux‘La Légend’ ($500,000-700,000), the only painting by the artist that presents Ancient Egypt, an important source of fascination for the surrealists.









At the same time, ‘Due cavalli in riva al mare’ ($350,000-450,000), by Giorgio de Chiricois a splendid example of surrealism’s attraction to classical Greek and Roman mythology, history, and architecture. Also influenced by surrealism, ‘Pointillé’ ($250,000-350,000), by Wassily Kandinsky. This painting was part of the collection of the Guggenheim Museum in New York. The auction includes two works by one of the most influential artists in Latin America, Fernando Boterofrom the collection of the artist’s son: ‘The Society Woman’ (800,000-1.2 million dollars) and the sculpture ‘Man on Horseback’ (1-1.5 million dollars).

The offer is completed by Hermès bags, watches by Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Audemars Piguet or Rolex and ‘memorabilia’ from sports stars such as Michael Jordan -a jersey he wore in the 1998 NBA playoffs ($800,000-1.2 million)- and Cristiano Ronaldo (a number of used shirts, including his Portugal national team shirt, worn in the 2024 Uefa European Championship quarter-final match).