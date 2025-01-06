Saudi Arabia has launched one of the largest tenders to install a 2 GW mega battery storage project in the country.

According to data made public by the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a total of 33 companies have been prequalified to participate in the bid for this large facility. Of the 33 pre-qualified bidders, 21 applied to provide both technology and BESS facility management services, while the remaining 12 applied only for asset management functions.

The list announced by the Saudi company includes a good group of Spanish companies such as .

A large number of Chinese companies also appear on the list, such as China Energy Overseas Investment Company Limited (CEECOIC), China Power Engineering Consulting Group International Engineering and China Southern Power Grid International, Envision Energy or Jinko Power.

Saudi companies such as ACWA Power Company, Alfanar Company, Al Gihaz Holding Company, Al Jomaih Energy & Water Co. Ltd. have also entered the bid. Each project will be developed according to a build, own and operate model, in which the successful bidder will own 100% of the capital of the instrumental company (SPV) created to develop and operate the Independent Storage Provider (ISP) project.

Each SPV will sign a 15-year Storage Services Agreement with Saudi Power. The combined capacity of Group 1 BESS projects will be 2,000 MW/ 4 Hrs (8,000 MWh), and comprises the following projects: BESS Al-Muwyah ISP of 500 MW/4Hrs and the BESS Haden ISP of 500 MW/4 hours, both in the province of Mecca and the BESS ISP of 500MW/4Hrs Al-Khushaybi, in Qassim province and the 500MW/4Hrs Al-Kahafa BESS ISP in Hail province.

Goal for 2030

The recently launched energy storage program enables reaching 50% renewable energy in the Kingdom’s energy mix by 2030, and improves the reliability and resilience of the electric power system.

According to recent statements by the Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the country aims to install 48 GWh of storage batteries by the end of this decade. Synergy Consulting, based in the US and India, advises the Saudi company in the development of the energy storage capacity acquisition program to promote renewable production in the country.