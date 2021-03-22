The General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Waterway Project for Zamzam Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais announced the development of a strategic plan to reopen the doors of the project and receive visitors and seekers of blessed water, with the application of the highest precautionary degrees and preventive protocols issued by the competent authorities to confront the Corona pandemic (Covid 19). According to what Saudi news sources announced.

Al-Sudais explained that the National Water Company, the official operator of the project, is about to start receiving visitors and Zamzam water seekers within the project, to meet the increasing demand for it in conjunction with the advent of the month of Ramadan, starting from tomorrow, Tuesday, indicating that work will be in specific hours starting from 1 pm until the hour (9 PM) during the weekdays except for Friday.