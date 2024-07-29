On Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officially submitted its bid to host the 2034 World Cup, in the French capital, Paris, at a ceremony held by the International Federation of Association Football. The file was submitted by an official delegation headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal, in addition to two children from regional training centers.
#Saudi #Arabia #officially #submits #bid #host #World #Cup
Chavismo accuses Maria Corina Machado and Leopoldo Lopez of hacking the voting system without evidence
Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab was the first official to speak out the morning after the electoral power, controlled...
Leave a Reply