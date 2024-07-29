On Monday, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia officially submitted its bid to host the 2034 World Cup, in the French capital, Paris, at a ceremony held by the International Federation of Association Football. The file was submitted by an official delegation headed by Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and President of the Saudi Football Federation Yasser Al-Misehal, in addition to two children from regional training centers.

