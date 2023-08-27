The real estate stock exchange is a digital platform that provides real estate trading services such as buying and selling, mortgage and real estate financing services, in addition to sukuk issuance services for requests to sort and merge real estate using the real estate identity. The stock exchange also provides multiple options for indices and real estate inquiries with ease, ease and reliability. real estate.

And the Ministry of Justice had launched, in November 2021, the Saudi Real Estate Stock Exchange on a trial basis, and it included direct deals, real estate offers, new deals, mortgages, inquiring about instruments, and updating the real estate instrument.

The general supervisor of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization Initiative at the Ministry of Justice had stated in previous statements that the real estate stock exchange has a fundamental role as it will control market operations and will be governed to prevent any manipulations or attempts to raise or lower prices.

For his part, the Saudi Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, on Sunday, said that the real estate stock exchange is a unique model as an integrated platform for real estate wealth management that achieves transparency and reliability by providing real estate trading, financing, merging and sorting services electronically around the clock.

At the launching ceremony of the real estate stock exchange, the Minister of Justice added that the stock exchange allows freedom of supply and demand, speed in carrying out real estate operations, and accuracy in providing its data with high quality and efficiency.

He pointed out that this enhances real estate investment to develop the forensic documentation system with the support, follow-up and guidance of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He revealed that the Ministry of Justice worked on digitizing more than 180 million real estate documents as part of the Real Estate Wealth Digitization Initiative, one of the national transformation initiatives, and one of its fruits was many innovative services that shortened many procedures and raised the efficiency of real estate operations.

He also explained that the launch of the stock exchange represents a developmental extension of the ministry, and contributes to enriching documentation and real estate trading and strengthening its position to be a tributary of the local economy.