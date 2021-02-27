Strictly speaking, this is not a surprise. A report from the CIA, the US intelligence powerhouse, released on February 26, accuses Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (better known by the acronym MBS) of having “Validated an operation in Istanbul, Turkey, to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi”. In this four-page report that new US President Joe Biden has decided to declassify, there is no direct evidence. “The Crown Prince considered Khashoggi a threat to the kingdom and more broadly supported the use of violent measures if necessary to silence him”, can we read. The text rightly emphasizes that the prince had a “Absolute control” intelligence and security services, “Making it very unlikely” such an operation without sound ” green light “.

A list of around 20 people involved in the operation follows, including former Saudi intelligence number two Ahmed al-Assiri, close to MBS, and former advisor to Prince Saoud al-Qahtani, both cleared. by the justice of their country. The US government announced in the wake of financial sanctions against General Assiri and the Rapid Intervention Force, an elite unit tasked with protecting the prince, overseen by Saud al-Qahtani and presented by Washington as being heavily involved in murder. The head of the American diplomacy Antony Blinken, him, banned entry to the United States 76 Saudis, under a new rule, baptized “Khashoggi ban”, or “Khashoggi ban”, targeting any person accused of attacking, on behalf of the authorities of their country, dissidents or journalists abroad.

“The relationship with Saudi Arabia is important”

Ryad has “Totally rejected false and damaging conclusions” of the report of the American intelligence services, while calling for the continuation of a partnership “Solid and strong” with Washington.

Could the mountain have given birth to a mouse? Although directly implicated, Mohammed ben Salman is not one of those sanctioned. “The United States does not generally impose sanctions on the highest leaders of countries with which it has diplomatic relations”, justified the State Department. Antony Blinken, was clearer. “The relationship with Saudi Arabia is important”, he confessed. The measures announced, “It’s really not to have a break in relations but to recalibrate them”.

Donald Trump had never wanted to publish this report or publicly blame Mohammed ben Salman, to preserve the alliance with Riyadh, a pillar of his anti-Iran strategy, the world’s largest exporter of crude oil, and a major buyer of American arms. “I saved his ass”, had also recognized, after the fact, the Republican billionaire from the American journalist Bob Woodward.

A doctrine that can be summed up by “discussions rather than confrontations”

It can be noted that Biden had made it known that he would speak personally only with King Salman and not with his son, Donald Trump’s privileged interlocutor, which he did on the eve of the publication of the report; that he has focused on human rights, and that he has stopped US support for the Saudi-led military coalition in the war in Yemen. But we can also remember that he had ruled, before his election in November, that the Gulf kingdom should be treated as a state. “Outcast” for this case and that those responsible for the murder had to “Pay the consequences”.

In this episode, the most important for Washington lies above all in its desire to force some of its allies, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel, to align with its strategic will in the Persian Gulf. What passes by a normalization with Iran concerning the nuclear file. But it is not a question either of alienating Tel Aviv and Riyadh, capable of the worst acts in the region to derail the American plan. A regional doctrine that could be summed up by “Discussions rather than confrontations”, while maintaining the possible military responses, but behind the scenes. However, the United States has still not returned to the original 2015 Iran nuclear deal, despite Biden’s promises during his election campaign.

The crown prince doesn’t have to worry too much

This reflects a certain hesitation on the part of the new administration, as the Politico site points out. Nahal Toosi notes as well as inside the administration, “The debates were animated between the best collaborators to know if it is the best way or if it is necessary to take other ways, potentially more complicated, which could bypass the initial agreement”. Speaking on the Responsible Statecraft site, Joe Cirincione writes, not without irony: “The biggest danger in Donald Trump’s Iranian policy was that the two sides would fall into a war that neither government wanted. Now the biggest danger in Joe Biden’s policies is that both sides could mess up a deal that both governments really want ”.

” I hope that this is only a first step, and that the government intends to take concrete measures so that the crown prince (…) is personally accountable for this heinous crime ”said Democratic Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee Bob Menendez. The UN special rapporteur on summary executions Agnès Callamard also felt that Washington should sanction MBS. But for now, the crown prince does not have too much to worry about. The great powers, all taken together, are careful not to question him. At the time of the controversy over“Islamo-leftism”, the silence of France, which refuses any stop of delivery and sale of arms to Saudi Arabia, is, in this regard, edifying. It amounts to unwavering support for Wahhabi politics, the most obscurantist version of Islam.