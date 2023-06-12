The Romans called what is now poor and violent Yemen the Arabia Felix, because today’s rich Saudi Arabia was a desert, poor in food and greenery, while the corner of the Arabian peninsula was abundant in crops for climatic reasons.

Today, due to oil, Saudi Arabia is a country that has everything, at least in terms of consumption and income, although it lacks some of the freedoms that exist in democratic nations, such as women being able to dress freely, among many others, but each time less, as I will explain.

They have restrictions of this order because they live in an old monarchy, which a few decades ago, after the independence of the United Kingdom, was revalidated with the founding of the modern state of Saudi Arabia. This allowed those customs, which for the West are somewhat medieval, to be maintained, despite the wealth and modernization of the country in terms of comforts.

The current young head of state, Mohamed bin Salmán, wants to change this situation and modernize the country, even in its customs, to avoid a possible destabilization of the Arab springsbut also to prepare for a future without oil or without it being important due to the global energy transition that is coming.

He believes, like his ally the United Arab Emirates, that it is a way to also stop revolutions of a radical Islamist nature to create theocratic states, although this is now less intense due to the agreement reached with Iran recently.

palpable changes



Proof of change for me is that I managed to visit the country, after trying unsuccessfully for more than 30 years to go as a simple curious traveler. Until recently they only received very rich men who were doing business or were special guests.

This, surely, because they did not need tourism with the enormous income from oil, but also because Wahadism, the branch of Islam that the country opted for since its foundation, is a very conservative version. Therefore, they did not want Western influence beyond the hyperluxuries that they have been buying with their petrodollars since the 1970s.

This has changed and for a week I was able to see in that country the most dizzying and amazing cultural transformation that I have never been able to witness in any of the 140 countries I have visited in the last 40 years.

It is about the conversion of a modern nation in its form of consumption and with customs of the antiquity of a non-democratic State, but with many of the freedoms that citizens of westernized countries have today in their daily lives.

People in general are happy because they no longer have to tolerate the permanent interference of the religious police, because although they still exist, they do not have the power to monitor the private lives of people in their homes and approach the women in public to call attention to their dress or behavior.

To better understand the situation, I requested a free guided tour in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, which an Arab foundation has offered for years to show the country’s identity to the few visitors who arrived.

On this tour, which lasts more than four hours and begins in a beautiful fortress museum with which the country was founded, continues through the souq and ends at a typical restaurant, it was clearly shown to me how proud they are of their religion and political system.

When asked about the changes, they explained to me that they want to strike a balance between religious principles and modern needs for greater freedoms, but without giving up their political system or their beliefs.

In this sense, in a way, the model sought is what happened in Dubai and is happening in Abu Dhabi (I saw it in both cities on three trips and at different times). In other words, the creation of a whole new hypermodern world, which of course is going to require an increasingly accelerated relaxation of strict customs.

But keep in mind that the United Arab Emirates and other countries in the area (such as Qatar, which is now so well known) are tiny and almost without local inhabitants, who represent less than 20% of a population, moreover, very scarce. While Saudi Arabia has a totally inverse proportion, since there are more than 30 million, with just less than ten percent foreigners.

The difference with the United Arab Emirates is that the cultural transformation of Saudi Arabia, which is a much larger country, with few foreign populations, and where the origin of the Arab and Muslim world is, would not be a simple experiment.

between old and new



In any case, the changes are not so visible at first glance and have nothing to do with the hyper-modernized environment of Dubai two decades ago and that of Abu Dhabi today, which is slowly moving along that line, as I saw on that same trip. , days before he traveled to Saudi Arabia.

The proof of this for me was that during the first 24 hours in the city that I first visited, Jeddah, I did not see a single western-style tourist, like me, not even in the very modern airport with its aquarium included or in the historical center . This had not happened to me, not even in Yemen or Mali, countries so frozen in time.

In fact, when walking along the boardwalk of that city, where the Saudis go for a walk in the afternoon, I saw the preparations for the Formula One championship, as if it were any western city, but all in the midst of a crowd of women dressed in their black robes, without exception.

I managed to talk to the families, made up of more than one wife, and the ladies, with the permission of their husbands, explained to me that they are comfortable with their outfits, although their daughters are no longer. Young women are allowed more European clothing when they go out with their friends, although in the family the rule is still for all.

As I work on research on Colombian migration to possible new destinations for mass reception, the Colombians in Saudi Arabia whom I interviewed explained to me that, although not visible to the naked eye, the changes have been radical.

I also lived like that. Although I saw a Saudi in Riyadh angrily scold a Colombian he was interviewing for not wearing the black tunic, which is no longer required for foreigners, that same night I saw the transformations in a kind of pink zone. From the capital.

It is a kind of very modern theme park that the Saudis invented for eating and talking, in which men and women share without visible restrictions, which was unthinkable until recently (there are still many segregated restaurants throughout the country).

The most striking thing I saw was how the lawyer from Manizales whom I was interviewing in that place was frequently approached by young women who wanted to see him up close, give him their WhatsApp numbers, tenderly tell him that he was pretty, and even propose to him (through me, because they assumed that I was their guardian, because of my age).

In the interview, he explained to me that because of his striking multicolored shirts, his tattoos, and his piercings, in the Colombian coffee shop where he works as a barista, he felt treated like a rock star by the clients.

And I believe him because we could only enter the place through a back door, since the tickets were sold out for that night very early, and they assumed that he was a European singer from the show with his manager, and we did not dare to deny them.

Other interviewees told me that they have been fined for wearing short pants and tattoos on the streets, which shows that the new and the old are constantly intermingling in this sudden cultural change.

Ana Milena Muñoz, Colombian ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia, explained that the opening of the Saudis should be taken advantage of by Colombia, not only in political terms, but also in investment. The opening of Saudi Arabia requires a supply of goods and services.

The visit a few days ago of Adel al Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, to Colombia is not surprising. it will flourish and people will see the results.”

DAVID ROLL

FOR THE TIME

Professor of the National University of Colombia.

