Saudi Arabia has a very long-term project, namely to build Neom, a sci-fi megalopolis on the Red Sea, and has renewed its marketing with an update of the official website and a great activism by the official Twitter account. Neom’s page posted a video concept showing “The Line”, a vertical city 200 meters high and 170 kilometers long, which would be part of this initiative.

The upside, for us players, is that it feels like we’re in Destiny, or the citadel of Mass Effect. A set of terraces, neon lights and bucolic green that make it a very Hollywood movie environment, like the rich neighborhood in Shanghai in Deus Ex: Human Revolution.

🔊 بتصميم يتبنى أروع ما يمكن تخيُّله من إبداعات نخبة العقول المعمارية حول العالم ، تمتمكن تخيُّله من إبداعات نخبة العقول المعمارية حول ثورة الحياة الحضرية ، جدينة فيها إبداعات تُثري العالم. # ذا_لاين # نيد pic.twitter.com/tj9Hxbue9L – NEOM (@NEOM) July 25, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



It is not strange that the human race aims to build the impossible in the desert. We have an example of this in Las Vegas, although in that city there is a special water conservation plan that the creators of “The Line” have certainly taken into consideration. Then the glass surface, which could create problems for migratory birds with its enormous horizontal and vertical extension.

Neom promises the city will be totally car free, with a 100% sustainable transportation system, however Saudi Arabia literally lives on fossil fuels, so it would have to reinvent its national economy if other countries imitated it.

Is this construction a reality or is it just a decoy to show a green face to those who instead demand the disposal of oil?

Source: PC Gamer