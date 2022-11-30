SOCCER WORLD CUP 2022

World Cup Qatar 2022: What does Mexico need to reach the round of 16?

The simplest scenario for El Tri involves defeating Arabia and hoping for a victory for Lewandowski’s Poland against the albiceleste. With four points, Mexico would advance to the next phase as second in the group and Argentina would be eliminated.

The situation is further complicated by an Argentine triumph: although Mexico and Poland would equalize at four points, the goal difference would give the Poles the pass. To get into the round of 16, the triumphs of the Tri and Argentina should be comfortable enough to reverse the current goal difference between Mexico (-2) and Poland (+2).

A 3-0 victory for Mexico and one for Argentina 1-0 would be enough to qualify among the sixteen best

Read the full news here

​​​​​​​In the image the Mexican soccer players after losing to Argentina. Credit: Reuters