Despite the new era that is being experienced within Saudi Arabian football, where all clubs have received financial potential to sign world-class footballers, several of them among the best of all time, Al-Hilal remains at the top as the club that dominates the ball in those lands. The blue team last cycle took everything possible, the league, the cup and a couple of days ago, the super cup. The intention is clear, to maintain this dominance and to do so they are looking for more elite pieces, one of them, Joao Cancelo.
Manchester City and Al-Hilal are in talks to negotiate the transfer of Cancelo this summer, the Saudi side have reportedly made an initial offer for the Portuguese full-back and even central midfielder in exchange for 16 million euros, stating that they are willing to increase that figure if necessary, while the player has been informed that there is an openness to pay him a fixed salary of between 20 and 30 million euros per year.
Joao has expressed his desire to return to Barcelona, however, City have informed Jorge Mendes that the club considers that the agreement with the Catalans is a long way off, as they can only close a free transfer, something that the Premier League champions will not accept, so they would be asking Cancelo to at least consider the offer from the Saudi Pro League champions this summer.
