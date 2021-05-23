Today, Sunday, a spokesman for the Saudi Ministry of Health made statements about the black fungus disease, of which cases appeared in Egypt.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aali said that Saudi Arabia had not detected any cases of “black fungus” among those infected with the new Corona virus in the Kingdom.

The spokesman for the ministry confirmed, in a press conference, Muhammad Al-Abd Al-Aali, “There is no link between the black fungus and the Corona virus,” stressing that “no cases of black fungus have been detected among the infected inside the Kingdom.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said, during the Corona developments conference, that some believe that the black fungus is a strain, type, or related to the Corona virus, and this is not true. It is not a virus, but rather a fungus present in the environment, nature and soil and is not considered to cause disease directly or transmitted directly except in the case of opportunistic infections.

He said that the opportunistic infection is that a person suffers from a chronic disease and late complications that cause him disruption and a significant imbalance in the body’s immunity in late stages and infect him with additional disease over the underlying disease he has, and the health condition deteriorates because of that.

“We noticed a steady curve in the confirmed cases of Coronavirus,” Al-Abd Al-Aali said.

He also announced that the doses of the Corona vaccine that were given in Saudi Arabia exceeded 12 million and 800 thousand doses.