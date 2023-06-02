Riyadh (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais, Head of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of the largest operational plan for the Hajj season for the current year.

This came in his opening speech at a media forum on the Hajj season, which falls at the end of June, after the lifting of the “Corona” measures, and the return of pilgrims for the first time after that without restrictions.

In a statement, the Presidency of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques quoted Al-Sudais as saying that the operational plan of the Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques for this year’s Hajj season 1444 AH (2023 AD) is the largest operational plan for the Presidency.

He added, “We are pleased in the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque to announce our operational plan for the Hajj season, which is the largest in the history of the presidency and its agency for the affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque.”

And he declared, “This plan is the largest in the history of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, and it is the result of a full year’s work of preparation, planning and diligent studies based on the achievements made in the past seasons.”

He revealed that the plan of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques for this year coincides with the announcement of receiving millions of pilgrims, after the end of the Corona pandemic.

The plan is based on several pillars, including “attention to everything that helps the guests of Rahman to perform the rituals easily and according to the highest standards of quality, governance, monitoring, evaluation and evaluation,” according to Al-Sudais.

The season is scheduled to witness 185 specific programs and initiatives, “which include investing in artificial intelligence technologies, digitizing programs, harnessing electronic applications in various fields to serve pilgrims, and addressing them in international languages ​​to facilitate their rituals and enrich their experience,” according to the same statement.

Al-Sudais pointed out, “The presidency has prepared for Hajj this year with a cadre that is the highest and largest in its history, with a number of employees of up to 14,000, in addition to more than 8,000 volunteer opportunities available.”

And last February, Hajj Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah announced that his country expects to host more than two million pilgrims during the Hajj season for the current year 2023.

On January 9, Al-Rabiah announced that the numbers and ages of pilgrims would return to what they were before the Corona pandemic, which spread in 2020.