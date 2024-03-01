Saudi Arabia became the only country to submit a bid to host the 2034 World Cup last November, only 27 days after announcing its campaign, which culminates an amazing year with the arrival of major stars in the Saudi Professional League, led by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo and the Brazilian Neymar.

Under the slogan “Together we grow,” the federation launched its campaign, saying that it is based on three goals: “Developing human capabilities, developing football, and developing bridges of communication.”

The federation said in its statement, “The design of the visual identity reflects the essence of the Kingdom’s cultural heritage and its vibrant young society.”

He added, “The file's logo consists of several colored stripes decorated with many symbols related to football. These strips were designed in the shape of the number 34,” referring to the twenty-fifth edition of the World Cup in the year 2034.

In addition to this identity, which Al-Ittihad confirmed that it “simulates the shape of the geographical map of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and reflects the great diversity that characterizes Saudi society and the charming terrain of the Kingdom,” it published a video filmed in different regions in Saudi Arabia with the participation of current and former football stars.

In this context, the President of the Saudi Federation, Yasser Al-Meshal, said that submitting the candidacy file “comes as an important step in the Kingdom’s sporting and football journey in particular, and an open invitation to the world to join us on this journey.”