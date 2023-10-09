Today, the National Committee for the Clean Development Mechanism announced the activation of the market mechanism to compensate and balance greenhouse gases, during the 2023 Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, currently being held in Riyadh.

This step reflects the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the region in confronting the challenges of climate change and enabling institutions to reduce their emissions, as part of its efforts in this field aimed at contributing to reducing the negative effects resulting from climate change, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister. In order to achieve the environmental sustainability goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in this field.

The announcement of activating the greenhouse gas compensation and balancing mechanism today comes in implementation of the initiative to introduce the local market mechanism announced by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Energy, during the Saudi Green Initiative on the sidelines of the twenty-seventh Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Convention (COP27) in Sharm. The Sheikh in November 2022, which reflects the Kingdom’s efforts to confront climate change.

The market mechanism to compensate and balance greenhouse gases will be available to all parties within the Kingdom, as it is an incentive to develop emission reduction and removal activities. To achieve the Kingdom’s ambitious goal of reaching zero neutrality by 2060 AD.

Secretary-General of the National Committee for the Clean Development Mechanism, Abdullah Al-Sarhan, said: “We are proud to support the Kingdom’s climate ambitions by launching a market mechanism to compensate and balance greenhouse gases, as this mechanism will enable entities throughout the Kingdom to achieve their goals and obtain certificates to reduce and eliminate emissions, which will enable It contributes to strengthening efforts to build a sustainable, low-emission future.”

The approach of this mechanism is comprehensive and integrated, and allows entities within the Kingdom to make maximum use of the local market mechanism for emissions management.

In line with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, the market mechanism to offset and balance greenhouse gases will support the Kingdom’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and provide numerous financial opportunities among national entities striving to achieve their climate goals.