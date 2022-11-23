Riyadh (Al-Ittihad) The Saudi Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism, announced the establishment of more than 20 qualitative activities in a number of historical and heritage sites in Al-Ahsa, Jeddah and Riyadh, starting from today until December 31, and the Saudi Tourism Authority is also leading efforts to promote these events. Within the “Saudi Winter”, in cooperation with the private sector inside and outside the Kingdom, to provide various cultural programmes, packages and shows to encourage and attract visitors and tourists from home and abroad to discover the targeted historical sites and enjoy the events held in them.

These events contribute to a number of historical destinations, in introducing the world to the Kingdom’s heritage and the cultural treasures it embraces, by activating 8 historical and heritage sites around the Kingdom, and highlighting these destinations as a destination for exploring the unique national heritage, as well as finding economic and investment tributaries to support the local community and generate job opportunities. with the active participation of the private sector.

The three targeted historical destinations have great heritage and historical richness, which contributes to attracting many visitors and tourists from inside and outside the Kingdom to learn about their unique ingredients. Where the Heritage Authority of the Ministry of Culture has designed a set of activities in a number of heritage sites in Al-Ahsa, most notably the Muhairis Palace, Ain Najm, the Allegiance House, Ibrahim’s Palace, and the Princely and Al-Qaisariya School. The events include a storyteller who tells stories, horse shows, poetry evenings, plays, and performances. Folkloric, artistic, visual and other activities.

In Riyadh, visitors can visit the Musmak Palace Museum, and enjoy a visit to the Saudi Coffee Exhibition, to introduce the Saudi coffee culture, with the possibility of visiting heritage villages in the Riyadh region, such as the return of Sudair, the town of Ushaiqer, and others.

In Jeddah, visitors can visit “Historic Jeddah”, one of the six UNESCO sites in the Kingdom, where the “Al-Balad Beast” event is located in five music arenas with a list of local and international artists, and various artistic events around Historic Jeddah, in addition to the World Cup event through match shows. With interactive sessions and corners in the Arbaeen Lake Park.

The “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” has provided tourists and visitors with the opportunity to view all information and events through the website (visitsaudi.com) and through its various eight-language platforms. It is also possible to contact the Tourist and Visitor Care Center (930), which operates around the clock to answer all inquiries. .

It is noteworthy that the Kingdom has allowed citizens of 49 countries to obtain the electronic tourist visa, and has continued to provide many facilities to attract larger segments of tourists from abroad, including allowing residents of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to issue an electronic tourist visa, and has also allowed residents to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival. The countries of the European Union, the United States of America and the United Kingdom, in addition to holders of one of its visas, in addition to the possibility of obtaining a tourist visa to visit Saudi Arabia free of charge for holders of “Haya” cards designated for the World Cup fans.