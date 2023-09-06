Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman in 2019. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI (AFP/Getty Images)

the bet of Saudi Telecom Company (known as STC Group) by Telefónica is just one more piece of the new puzzle that the petromonarchy is building, with Europe, the West and the rest of the world between eyebrows. Its objective is none other than to diversify its economic structure, still tremendously dependent on crude oil. Until now, its presence in Spanish companies was limited: the highlight had been the purchase, in 2007, of a large plastics manufacturing plant in Cartagena, undertaken through the state-owned Sabic. Telefónica is something else: one of the largest companies in the country, despite its low hours on the stock market in recent times.

The Saudi authorities —a dictatorship marked by repression and its lack of respect for human rights— seven years ago launched an ambitious plan, Vision 2030, which contemplated its landing in an endless number of areas, not just business, always at the stroke of a checkbook : from football – the Spanish Super Cup has been held there since 2020 and several figures from the Spanish league have packed their bags for Riyadh in recent months – to culture; from science to entertainment The great sponsor of all these projects is the crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán, a thirty-something lover of technology and determined that his country —closed, very closed; uneven, very uneven—take a giant leap from an international showcase.

With 36 million inhabitants and a billion euros of GDP (a figure similar to that of the Netherlands and a third less than Spain), the Kingdom of the Desert, ruled with an iron hand by the family that gives it its name —the Saud— , is by far the largest economy in the Gulf. Despite the recent drive to diversify, oil is —and will continue to be for a long time— its main source of income: it is the largest crude oil exporter on the planet. The state oil company, Aramco – one of the largest companies on the planet – went public shortly before the pandemic, but more than 90% of its shares remain in the hands of the State.

“They have been immersed in a process of changing the image that they project to the rest of the world for seven years,” Sanam Vakil, director of the program for the Middle East and North Africa of the think tank London Chatham House. “Its objective is twofold: to diversify its economy to anticipate a future in which oil will be residual and to achieve an internal change of mentality, with a certain social liberalization and an increase in the participation of women in the labor market”.

The Saudi precedent

The Saudi strategy has a precedent, albeit on a much smaller scale, in Qatar, which is highly dependent on oil and gas revenues. The Qatari commitment to the large listed Spanish companies dates back: its sovereign wealth fund entered the capital of Iberdrola in 2011 and today it has a stake of close to 9%. Also 19% of Colonial real estate. Its flag carrier, Qatar Airways, has just over 25% of the Spanish-British airline group IAG (to which Iberia and British Airways belong, among others). Outside of the Ibex, Sheikh Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jaber al Thani once had 11% of El Corte Inglés, although now he barely controls 5.5%. Since this Tuesday, Qatar’s commitment to Spain has been joined by its neighbor Saudi Arabia.

