According to the Saudi Press Agency, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered the end of… The service of Lieutenant General Mutlaq bin Salem bin Mutlaq Al-Azima, Commander of the Joint Forces, by referring him to retirement, and relieving Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Ghufaili, Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces, from his position and appointing him Deputy Chief of the General Staff with the rank of Lieutenant General.

The Saudi monarch also ordered the dismissal of Lieutenant General Fahd bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Mutair, Chief of Staff of the Land Forces, from his position and his appointment as an advisor in the office of the Minister of Defense with the rank of Lieutenant General.

Among the royal orders also, promotion Major General Fahd bin Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Salman was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed as Commander of the Joint Forces, in addition to promoting Major General Fahd bin Saud bin Dhuwaihir Al Juhani to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointing him as Chief of Staff of the Land Forces.



King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud also decided to promote Rear Admiral Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Hamed Al-Gharibi was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and appointed Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces.