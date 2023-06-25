The authorities expect more than 2.5 million Muslim pilgrims to perform the Hajj in Mecca, one of the five pillars of Islam, surpassing the figures for 2019 and leaving behind the bad memory of the limitations due to the pandemic. A record attendance that will expose the faithful to heat that will touch 45 degrees Celsius.

With the ‘tawaf’the return to the Kaaba – the cubic structure at the epicenter of the holiest place in Islam – began the annual pilgrimage in Mecca, under overwhelming heat and with hundreds of thousands of Muslim faithful, a presence that after the limitations due to the health crisis of Covid-19 is expected to break records.

“This year, we will witness the largest Hajj pilgrimage in history,” said an official from the Saudi ministry for Hajj and Umrah.

And it is that more than 2.5 million pilgrims, from 160 countries, could reach the holiest city of this religion, after in 2020, due to the pandemic, Saudi Arabia limited participation to almost 10,000 people; to 59,000, in 2021; already a million faithful, the top of last year.

Thus, in the heart of the Great Mosque of Mecca, the faithful began to perform on Saturday the ‘tawaf’, the circles around the Kaaba, towards which Muslims around the world turn to pray.

“These are the happiest days of my life”Said Abdel Azim, a 65-year-old Egyptian retiree who saved for 20 years to make this trip, told the ‘AFP’ agency, “a dream come true.”

Hajj, one of the five pillars of Islam, must be performed at least once in the life of a healthy practicing Muslim who can afford it. It consists of a series of religious rites performed over several days in and around the holy city.

“I can’t describe my feelings”

This Sunday night the pilgrims will travel to Mina, about five kilometers from the Grand Mosque, before gathering for the central rite on Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad is believed to have delivered his final sermon. Mina is ready for pilgrims with food and security forces deployed.

Although already, outside the Great Mosque, thousands of people have been seen praying on the colorful carpets that adorn the pavement, with most of the men wearing ihramtwo layers of white cloth wrapped around the body.

“I can’t describe my feelings,” said Yusuf Burhan, a 25-year-old Indonesian student. “It’s a great blessing. I never imagined that I would do Hajj this year.”

Hosting the two major Muslim pilgrimages, hajj and umrah – a minor pilgrimage – gives prestige and legitimacy to the Saudi rulers.

Many tragedies, including fatal stampedes, have marked the history of the Hajj, although no serious accident has been recorded since 2015.

With the high temperatures, close to 45 degrees Celsius, in one of the hottest regions of the world. which poses an ever-increasing challenge, authorities have established numerous health centers and deployed 32,000 paramedics to treat cases of sunstroke, dehydration and exhaustion.

“There is no longer a single empty bed in our chain of 67 hotels”

Patrolling on foot, under white umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun, the Police spray the pilgrims with water. Inside the Grand Mosque, thousands of rescuers are also ready to intervene.

Islamic ritual, which costs at least $5,000 per person, is a major source of income for the world’s largest oil exporter as it tries to diversify its economy. Before the pandemic, it was bringing him several billion dollars a year.

According to Saudi businessman Samir Al-Zafni, all hotels in and around Mecca are fully booked until the first week of July, when the Hajj ends. “There is no longer a single empty bed in our chain of 67 hotels,” he told the ‘AFP’ agency.

The Hajj is also an opportunity for the Saudi authorities to show social evolution in the ultra-conservative kingdom, in the face of accusations of human rights violations. In 2021, these allowed women to complete the pilgrimage without being accompanied by a male guardian.

