Saudi Arabia: Jordan’s stability is the basis for stability and prosperity in the region

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs, affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia stands by the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan under the leadership of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein and Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.

His Highness affirmed the keenness of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, to unlimited support for everything that strengthens the solid fraternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples and serves their common interests.

His Highness indicated that the Kingdom’s support and support for its sister, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan is permanent and constant in all times and circumstances and in various political, security, economic and development fields.

His Highness also praised the wise leadership that Abdullah II bin Al Hussein attached to the economic process and the comprehensive development renaissance in brotherly Jordan, in a manner that would benefit the good and well-being of the brotherly Jordanian people.

His Highness added that Jordan’s stability and prosperity is the basis for stability and prosperity for the entire region.