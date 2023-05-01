This came during a meeting held by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iraq and Egypt, in Amman, with the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Faisal Al-Miqdad.

The meeting represents “the beginning of meetings that will continue to hold talks aimed at reaching a solution to the Syrian crisis, consistent with Security Council Resolution 2254, and dealing with all the consequences of the humanitarian, political and security crisis.”.

The ministers affirmed “the priority of ending the crisis and all the killing, destruction and destruction it caused, the suffering of the Syrian people, and the negative repercussions regionally and internationally, through a political solution that preserves Syria’s unity, cohesion and sovereignty, meets the aspirations of its people, and rids it of terrorism.”

They also stressed that the solution should “contribute to strengthening the appropriate conditions for the voluntary and safe return of refugees, leading to the exit of all illegal foreign forces from it, in a way that achieves national reconciliation, and restores Syria’s security, stability, wellness and role.”.

The meeting discussed the humanitarian aspect, and the steps required to achieve progress in efforts to address it, in a way that will directly affect the Syrian people, in addition to a number of security and political issues..

The ministers and the Syrian foreign minister agreed on the agenda of the talks, which will continue according to an agreed timetable, and in an integrated manner with “all international and other relevant efforts,” and will include: The humanitarian situation, the security situation and the political situation.

The Ministers agreed on the following:

The delivery of humanitarian and medical aid that contributes to meeting the life needs of all the Syrian people who need it in all their places in Syria is a necessity that all efforts must be combined to meet, in cooperation and coordination between the Syrian government and the United Nations agencies.

Welcoming the Syrian government’s decision to open the Bab al-Salama and al-Rai crossings for the United Nations to deliver aid after the earthquake that hit Syria on February 6, 2023.

The voluntary and safe return of refugees to their country is a top priority, and the necessary steps must be taken to start implementing them immediately .

Enhancing cooperation between the Syrian government and countries hosting refugees, and coordinating with relevant United Nations bodies, to organize safe and voluntary returns for refugees and end their suffering, according to specific procedures and a clear time frame. .

That the Syrian government, in coordination with United Nations bodies, begin to identify the needs necessary to improve public services provided in the areas of return of refugees, to consider providing Arab and international contributions to them, while clarifying the measures that it will take to facilitate their return, including within the framework of their inclusion in the amnesty decrees .

Intensify work with the international community and the United Nations to accelerate the implementation of early recovery projects, including in areas where refugees are expected to return.

That similar steps be taken, as appropriate, to resolve the issue of internally displaced persons, including the issue of the Rukban camp .

Cooperation between the Syrian and Jordanian governments, in coordination with United Nations agencies, in organizing a voluntary return process for about a thousand Syrian refugees in Jordan, so that the Syrian government guarantees the provision of the necessary conditions and requirements for their return.. and that this includes, at a later stage, other countries hosting Syrian refugees .

Enhancing cooperation to advance efforts to exchange abductees and detainees and search for missing persons according to a studied approach with all parties and concerned international organizations, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, in coordination with the Syrian government. .

Cooperation between the Syrian government, the concerned countries and the United Nations in developing a comprehensive strategy to enhance security and combat terrorism in all its forms and organizations.

Work to support Syria and its institutions in any legitimate efforts to extend its control over its lands, impose the rule of law, end the presence of armed and terrorist groups, and stop foreign interference in Syrian internal affairs. .

Enhancing cooperation between Syria and neighboring countries and countries affected by drug trafficking and smuggling across the Syrian borders with neighboring countries.

Agree on effective steps to address security challenges related to border security, by establishing effective coordination mechanisms between the Syrian military and security services and their counterparts in neighboring countries. .

Work to resume the work of the Constitutional Committee as soon as possible, and in the context of political steps aimed at achieving comprehensive national reconciliation .

That the countries participating in the meeting work with brotherly countries and the international community to meet the positive steps of the Syrian government with positive steps, to build on what has been achieved, and to gradually reach a political solution that ends the suffering of the Syrian people and the catastrophic consequences of the Syrian crisis, and achieves national reconciliation.

The ministers agreed to form a technical team at the level of experts to follow up the outputs of this meeting and determine the next steps in the context of this targeted path, addressing the solution to the Syrian crisis and addressing all its repercussions..