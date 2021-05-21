Today, Friday, Saudi Arabia issued a statement commenting on the ceasefire between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

The Saudi Press Agency stated, citing a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the Kingdom welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire.

The statement added that the ministry “expresses the Kingdom’s welcome to announce a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and appreciates the efforts made by the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt as well as the efforts of other international parties in this regard.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Kingdom “expresses its aspiration for concerted efforts to find a just settlement of the Palestinian issue, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international legitimacy decisions and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

The statement indicated that “the Kingdom reaffirms its continued efforts in cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries to reach the achievement of that settlement.”