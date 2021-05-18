Dubai (WAM) travel and tourism officials discussed in Saudi Arabia During the Saudi Tourism Summit on the World Stage at the Arab Travel Market 2021 yesterday, the Kingdom’s latest preparations to reopen its borders to foreign tourists as it is on its way to fulfill its ambition to attract 100 million tourists annually by 2030. He addressed the attendees on the world stage of the Arab Travel Market, the largest travel and tourism event in The region, which will be held in the presence of this year, Fahad Hamid Al-Din, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority, Majid Al-Nafei, Acting CEO of Seera Group, Captain Ibrahim Kashi, CEO of Saudi Arabian Airlines, and Dr. Afnan Al-Shuaibi, CEO of FNN International, President of the International Arab Forum for Women

Fahd Hamid al-Din touched on Saudi Arabia’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, in light of its openness to international tourism as of September 2019, to continue moving and activity in this promising sector while the travel and tourism sector was paralyzed worldwide.

He said: Although the priority was and still has to save lives, it committed at the same time to protecting livelihoods and providing jobs through its successful local tourism campaign, which resulted in a 33 percent increase in spending and a 50 percent hotel occupancy rate with the increase in the number of destination marketing companies within The kingdom from 17 to 93 companies.

He emphasized the strength of the local market from 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, as Saudi Arabia operates its 28 domestic airports at nearly 80 percent of their 2019 levels, and he expects the numbers to increase further with the recent resumption of international travel for residents and citizens and the operation of King Abdulaziz International Airport. The new as a true regional hub. For his part, Captain Ibrahim Kashi, CEO of Saudi Airlines, praised the capabilities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that would accelerate the company’s business to emerge after the pandemic much more flexible and stronger than before, supported by the expected profitability. Meanwhile, the second session of the Tourism Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia discussed developments at the tourism level, with the Kingdom preserving and promoting its heritage, culture, and natural assets, as well as the amusement parks, future cities in the desert, and luxury resorts with a strong focus on sustainability.