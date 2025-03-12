Saudi Arabia continues with its ambitious plan to become a superpower of the video game. The Saudi state, through its investment company Savvy Games Group, which in turn owns the mobile play company Scopely, has bought from the video game Pokémon Goas well as other titles of the American Niantic study, for 3.5 billion dollars (3,215 million euros).

After this agreement, Scopely will have absolute control over Pokémon Go and on the internal teams of Niantic that since 2016 have shaped this popular augmented reality video game. In addition, the purchase also includes the rest of the study titles, such as Pikmin Bloom either Monster Hunter Nowas well as applications Campfire and Wayfarer.

Pokémon Go launched in 2016 and was originally developed by the American company Niantic Getty Images/Istockphoto

“Few games in the world have reached the scale and longevity of Pokémon Go, which exceeded 100 million players last year,” said the director of Income and a member of the Board of Directors of Scopely, Tim O’Brien.





Read too

Marc Brugat

The Niantic team that has so far worked in Pokémon Go You can continue to maintain this popular title, although from now on under the supervision of Scopely. “I have full confidence that Pokémon Go He will continue to flourish as part of Scopely, not only in his second decade, but for many more years, under the mission of discovering Pokémon in the real world and inspiring people to explore together, ”said the head of the game, Ed Wu.



‘Monster Hunter Now’ is another of the games that will become owned by Scopely

A video game superpower

Saudi Arabia continues to buy licenses and video game studies with the objective of diversifying the country’s wealth sources beyond oil and gas

With the acquisition of Niantic’s video game business, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia (for its acronym, PIF) continues to expand its portfolio of video game licenses and studies with the aim of diversifying the sources of richness of the Riad regime beyond oil and gas. Through this investment fund, the Saudi State recently acquired a percentage of Nintendo, as well as other companies in the electronic leisure sector such as Electronic Arts (EA Sports FC) or Take-Two Interactive (Grand Theft Auto).

These investments have generated some controversy due to the multiple accusations of violation of human rights, cases of torture, discrimination of minorities and executions to which the Saudi state directed by Mohamed Bin Bin Salmán faces years ago.

Scopely was acquired by the Saudi Investment Fund Savvy Games Group in 2019 and has an important presence in Barcelona and Seville, where he has two of his most important development studies with hundreds of workers. Your most successful game is Monopoly go.

Read too

Video games





Albert García









Albert García









Albert García



