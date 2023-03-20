The Supreme Court in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia called for investigating the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan, tomorrow evening, Tuesday, Shaaban 29, 1444 AH, corresponding to March 21..



And the court stated – in a statement today, broadcast by the Saudi Press Agency – that it wishes all Muslims throughout the Kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the month of Ramadan tomorrow evening, Tuesday 29 Shaaban 1444 AH, and it requests that whoever sees it with the naked eye or through binoculars inform the nearest court to him and register his testimony with it or Contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court.



