The Supreme Court in Saudi Arabia called for investigating the sighting of the crescent moon of the blessed month of Ramadan on the evening of Sunday, the twenty-ninth of Shaban.

The official Saudi News Agency (SPA) quoted a statement that the court “wishes to all Muslims throughout the kingdom to investigate the sighting of the crescent of the blessed month of Ramadan on the evening of Sunday the twenty-ninth of the month of Sha`ban according to the Umm al-Qura calendar.”

The court statement added, “The Supreme Court requests those who see it with the naked eye or through binoculars to inform the nearest court, record his testimony to it, or contact the nearest center to help him reach the nearest court.”