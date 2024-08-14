Thousands of fans flooded the streets of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, cooled by fog machines in the 43-degree heat. A 9-metre-high replica of a gold trophy towered over the city centre.

According to the criteria of

It was the inaugural Esports World Cup, a coming-out party early last month for Saudi Arabia’s video game industry. (The tournament, with a $60 million purse, runs for eight weeks.)

As part of its plan to diversify its economy away from oil, the Saudi government has said it will invest $38 billion in video games by 2030 through its Public Investment Fund, or PIF, an endowment fund that manages $700 billion.

The effort was showcased in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, during the opening ceremony, but the country’s influence on gaming now extends far beyond its borders. In what has been a financially difficult year for the industry, which has seen mass layoffs, many of the world’s biggest video game companies and influencers have quietly partnered with the oil-rich Saudis.

A PIF-funded company called Savvy Games Group now holds 40 percent of the total esports market share. (Esports are video games played by professional gamers.) The PIF has spent roughly $6 billion buying gaming companies and $14 billion on equity investments.

“They’ve used unlimited resources to make what they want happen,” said Rod Breslau, a gaming and esports analyst.

Critics say the investments are an attempt to burnish the country’s reputation for human rights abuses with entertainment and tourism, as it has been accused of doing with its professional golf and soccer leagues. Some video game players have vowed to boycott its events.

But as Saudi money becomes ubiquitous in the world of esports, avoiding it has become increasingly difficult.

“We’ve gotten to the point where if you say, ‘I’m not going to work for a Saudi-owned company,’ or ‘I’m not going to go to Saudi Arabia,’ your career in esports would probably be very short,” said Parker Mackay, an esports broadcaster who resigned from his position on an awards panel in June after it became associated with a Saudi-funded organization.

The Saudi kingdom is also building a gaming city with its own e-sports district about 50 kilometres west of Riyadh called Qiddiya. Its companies have partnered with giants such as Sony and Microsoft-owned Activision Blizzard, and media companies such as Rolling Stone and CNN.

“Three years ago, I would have had my own prejudices about what Saudi Arabia is and what it isn’t,” said Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation. “Everyone has to judge for themselves, and I simply invite people to come and see it.”

Saudi Arabia has poured wealth into sports and entertainment at an astonishing rate. In particular, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, 38, is an avid video game player.

The PIF’s portfolio includes a $3.4 billion investment in Electronic Arts, $1.7 billion in Take-Two Interactive and $5.2 billion in Nintendo. Its 8.3 percent stake in Nintendo makes it the largest outside investor in the Japanese company. The fund also had a $3.3 billion investment in Activision Blizzard before it was acquired by Microsoft.

In 2021, the PIF created Savvy Games Group to spearhead its planned $38 billion investment in the industry. The fund recruited Brian Ward, former head of Electronic Arts and vice president of Activision Blizzard, to be the company’s CEO.

As part of the Saudis’ plan to create 250 gaming companies and 39,000 new jobs on Saudi soil, Savvy Games Group and other PIF-funded companies have recruited top game development talent from the United States and Asia.

Some esports teams are trying to make a social statement while still accepting Saudi money. Team Liquid, an esports team known for promoting inclusion in sports, wore t-shirts with a Gay Pride logo while competing.