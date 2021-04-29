Riyadh (Al-Ittihad) The Saudi Ministry of Energy recently celebrated the completion of half of the construction works for the Dumat Al-Jandal wind power plant, the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia And the largest in the Middle East, with a production capacity of more than 400 MW.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Minister of Energy, and His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Nawwaf bin Abdulaziz, Governor of Al-Jawf region, and Ola Musby, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Poye, Ambassador of France to Saudi Arabia, and Bruno Pensason, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of EDF Group and CEO of “EDF Renewables”, and Fawaz Al Mahrami, Acting Executive Director of Clean Energy Management at Masdar, made a field visit to the site of Domat Al-Jandal Station to mark the completion of half of the construction work in the project, and the completion Building half of the “Vestas” wind turbines.

The station will be the largest in the Middle East

The plant, once completed and operational in 2022, will be able to supply up to 70,000 Saudi homes with clean energy, and lead to a reduction in annual carbon emissions by 988,000 tons.

In July 2019, Vestas was assigned the task of engineering, supplying and building for the project led by a consortium of EDF Renewables and Masdar, the two world leaders in the renewable energy sector. Vestas’ responsibilities include supplying and installing 99 V150-4.2 wind turbines. MW ™ of 4.2 megawatts each, along with a service agreement for “4000 Active Output Management” for the operation and maintenance of the wind power plant for a period of 20 20 years.

The Dumat Al-Jandal plant is located in Al-Jawf Governorate, 900 kilometers north of Riyadh, and the Renewable Energy Projects Development Office at the Saudi Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources was assigned this project in January 2019, and it also includes a twenty-year purchase contract with the Saudi Energy Purchase Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Company. The Electricity Company specializes in generating and distributing electric power.

The 99 wind turbines, with their various components, arrived at the port of Daba in September 2020, and were transported to the Dumat Al-Jandal site where they are currently being assembled and installed.