Minister of Energy said that the country will not support the proposal if it is included in the final text of the climate conference

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said this Monday (Dec 4, 2023) that the country will reject the final COP28 text if it includes a gradual reduction in the use of fossil fuels. During an interview in Riyadh, the minister said he was “absolutely” contrary to the proposal. The information is from Bloomberg.

Abdulaziz criticized countries that support the gradual reduction of fossil fuels for “hypocrisy”. He stated that if they truly believe this, they should act on their own. “I’m not naming names. But countries that truly believe in reducing and eliminating hydrocarbons should present a plan to begin January 1, 2024.”he stated.

With resistance from Saudi Arabia, COP28 negotiators are exploring alternatives to address a “just transition” in the text, without explicitly mentioning fossil fuels. But it is not yet clear whether this reformulation would be acceptable to the Saudis.

Agreement to phase out or phase out fossil fuels is a central demand of many countries at this year’s climate conference, including the United States and the European Union. One of the main problems caused by the use of these fuels is the emission of greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change.

But the COP28 final document needs to be approved unanimously and negotiations must continue until December 12, the last day of the summit that is being chaired by the United Arab Emirates.

Disagreement resurfaced after the British newspaper guardian release a video of COP28 President Sultan Al-Jaber denying the scientific basis for the gradual reduction of fossil fuels. The statements were made during an online panel of the She Changes Climate campaign, on November 21st. The event was held before the start of the UN (United Nations) climate conference on November 30.