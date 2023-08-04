Representatives from more than 40 countries are meeting in Jeddah at the weekend to discuss solutions for Ukraine. But there can be no talk of peace negotiations.

Thousands of young men have died at the front while fighting for Ukraine against Russian troops. Image: AP

Dhe term “Ukraine Peace Conference” is certainly too high. The meeting of high-ranking security advisors and diplomats from 41 countries around the world as well as representatives of the European Union and the United Nations, which begins this Friday in the Saudi coastal city of Jeddah, is primarily intended to prepare for such a conference. That’s how it was at a first meeting in June in Copenhagen.

Claudia Bröll Political correspondent for Africa based in Cape Town.

It is a format in which peace negotiations could take place at some point, and that alone is considered a success. Among other things, the security advisors want to explore the chances of a summit of several heads of state and government, which ideally could take place this year.