Representatives from different countries want to meet soon in Saudi Arabia and discuss the Ukrainian peace plan. Russia is not there.

Jeddah – In a few days, Saudi Arabia is to host peace talks in the Ukraine war. Security advisers from up to 30 countries are to take part in the meeting in the port city of Jeddah, along with Ukraine and western countries, as well as India and Brazil. The organization assumes Ukraine – Russia is not invited to the talks. The summit is scheduled to take place on August 5th and 6th. First had that Wall Street Journal reported on the plans.

Although there is no full list of participants for the conference in Jeddah, according to diplomats, countries such as Great Britain and Japan, among others, are expected in Saudi Arabia. Indonesia, Egypt, Mexico, Chile and Zambia are also invited. The meeting comes amid a tug-of-war over support for countries taking a neutral stance in Russia’s war against Ukraine. At the Russia-Africa summit a few days ago, President Vladimir Putin promised to deliver grain to African countries – after he had previously allowed the grain agreement to expire.

Peace talks without Russia: Ukraine hopes for international support

In Jeddah, Ukraine wants to present its own peace plan again. The government in Kiev and Western allies are hoping for international support for conditions in favor of Ukraine, especially from the more neutral Global South. A similar meeting on Ukraine’s peace plans took place in Copenhagen in June.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly rejected negotiations with Russia. Talks before Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine would only mean “freezing the war, the pain and suffering,” it said in mid-June. This week, before the meeting in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine wants to hold talks with the US about security guarantees before the country plans to join NATO. The task at hand is to help Ukraine win now and to prevent Russian aggression in the future, said Andriy Ermak, the head of the President’s office in Kiev.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine: What does his peace plan entail? © Ukrainian Presidential Press Off/Imago

Yermak has already indicated what will be discussed in Saudi Arabia: “The Ukrainian peace formula contains ten basic points, the implementation of which will not only ensure peace in Ukraine, but also create mechanisms to combat future conflicts in the world,” shared he up on Sunday Telegram with. The ten points, which were already presented last year, include restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, withdrawing Russian troops, releasing all prisoners, a tribunal for those responsible for the aggression and security guarantees for Ukraine, the news agency reports Associated Press.

Moscow expressed reservations about the plans in Jeddah. One must first understand what the goals of the planned talks are and what should be discussed, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. Referring to the talks between Kyiv and Washington on security guarantees, Peskov said the situation in Europe would deteriorate.

Peace talks in Saudi Arabia: What is the host’s position on the Ukraine war?

On the one hand, Saudi Arabia approved UN Security Council resolutions condemning Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and Russia’s declared annexation of occupied Ukrainian territories. On the other hand, the government in Riyadh continues to coordinate closely with Russia on energy policy, including the decision to reduce oil production last October. The United States had accused Riyadh of siding with Moscow.

Saudi Arabia has long been trying to mediate in the Ukraine war. In May, Zelenskyj met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the sidelines of an Arab League summit in Jeddah. Last September, Saudi Arabia surprisingly contributed to a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine. The Wall Street Journal reports, citing Western diplomats, that Saudi Arabia was chosen as the host in order to convince its ally China to participate.

Meanwhile, the heavy fighting in the Ukraine war continues. While Kiev’s troops are making small advances near Bakhmut and in the south, drone strikes are also taking place on Moscow. Zelenskyy said that war would return to Russia.

Russian troops continue to attack cities across Ukraine. A deadly attack was recently reported on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Zelenskyy. (lrg/afp/dpa)