In May 2022, it was revealed that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, or PIF, invested in Nintendo, obtaining 5.01% of the company’s shares. Then last month it was revealed that this country now had 6.07% of the shares. Now, today a new investment by Saudi Arabia has been revealed.

According to a report by Trading View, the sovereign wealth fund chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, has increased its stake in Nintendo by an unknown amount, for a total of 7.08%.

This is not the only investment made by the PIF of this country. In December 2020, the fund acquired more than $3 billion worth of Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two stock. Similarly, the prince has acquired 96% of SNK. Other common investment companies are Capcom, Nexon, and Savvy Gaming Group.

Reports have pointed out that this strategy is central to the goal of the crown prince of make your country’s economy less dependent on oil revenues. However, due to the long history of human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, many are concerned about the potential consequences for companies in the industry.

Via: TradingView