Saudi Arabia | Intelligence received by the United States: Iran may be planning an attack on Saudi Arabia

One of the officials who confirmed the intelligence sharing described the intelligence as a credible threat of an attack “soon or within 48 hours.”

According to the AP, one of the officials who confirmed the intelligence sharing described the information as a credible threat of an attack “soon or within 48 hours.” The AP says the officials were not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and therefore spoke on condition of anonymity.

of information because of this, Saudi Arabia, the United States and several other neighboring countries have raised the alert level of their military forces, US and Saudi officials said, according to the WSJ.

Officials did not provide further details about the Saudi intelligence.

According to officials, Iran is ready to carry out attacks in both Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Erbil to divert attention from internal protests that have roiled the country since September.

News agency According to Reuters The United States is concerned about Iran’s threats to Saudi Arabia and will not hesitate to respond if necessary, a White House official said on Tuesday.

“We are concerned about the threat picture, and we are in constant contact with the Saudis through military and intelligence channels.”

“We will not hesitate to act in the region to defend our interests and our partners,” said a spokesman for the US National Security Council.

Iran’s foreign ministry denied on Wednesday that Iran is a threat to Saudi Arabia. The news agency Reuters reported about it.