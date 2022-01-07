The Foreign Ministry said: “Further to the statement issued regarding the accident that occurred in the car of the supporting work team of one of the drivers participating in the 2022 Dakar Rally, and the injury of a passenger of French nationality, which included that the results of the preliminary investigations did not show any evidence of a criminal suspicion.”

The Saudi Foreign Ministry added that the concerned authorities, in cooperation with the organizers, are keen to implement all internationally approved security and safety standards in order to maintain the safety and security of the Dakar Rally participants, and wish the injured a speedy recovery.