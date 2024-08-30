Riyadh (dpa)

The Saudi national football team players have gathered at their camp in Jeddah, in preparation for the first and second rounds of the third (final) round of the Asian qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

The Saudi national team will host its Indonesian counterpart next Thursday at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, while it will visit China on September 10 at Dalian Suyuan Stadium, as part of Group 3 competitions.

The Saudi national team is holding a training session at the “secondary stadium of King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah,” while it was decided that the Green Falcons’ mission will leave for China on the 6th of next month, via King Abdulaziz International Airport, in preparation for the second round match.

It is noteworthy that the Italian Roberto Mancini, coach of the Saudi national team, included 31 players to join the camp, namely: Mohammed Al-Owais, Ahmed Al-Kassar, Mohammed Al-Yami, Raghad Najjar, Ali Lajami, Aoun Al-Salouli, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Hassan Kadesh, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Mishaal Al-Subaie, Mutab Al-Harbi, and Hussein Al-Subaie.

The list also included: Saud Abdul Hamid, Sultan Al-Ghannam, Nasser Al-Dosari, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mukhtar Ali, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Musab Al-Juwair, Abbas Al-Hassan, Mohammed Kano, Faisal Al-Ghamdi, Salem Al-Dosari, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Fahd Al-Muwallad, Saleh Al-Shehri, Firas Al-Buraikan, Abdullah Radif, Mohammed Maran, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Marwan Al-Sahafi.

It is noteworthy that the third group includes, in addition to the Saudi national team, the national teams of Japan, Australia, and Bahrain, in addition to Indonesia and China, where the group leader and runner-up qualify directly for the “World Cup”, which is held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.