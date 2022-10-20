US-Saudi Arabia rupture: bin Salman thinks about joining the BRICS with Russia and China

Joe Biden is succeeding in the sad feat of blowing up numerous relations with countries once considered partners or even allies. One of the examples is certainly Saudi Arabia, a key country for global geopolitical and economic equilibrium: a major oil producer and a ruler in the Middle East, it has always been a country close to Washington. Now, however, everything is changing.

The anticipation of the change came with the choice (considered pro-Russian) to guide OPEC + choices on cutting oil production. Land the resulting repercussions are still strong in Washingtonwhere many interpreted the decision as a calculated act to humiliate President Biden and undermine his party’s prospects ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, as well as favoring Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fossil fuel-funded war machine.

Now, however, Saudi Arabia expressed interest in joining the BRICS economic group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Ramaphosa, who has just returned from an official visit to Riyadh, said the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman Al Saud, has expressed the kingdom’s desire to join the BRICS. “I’m not the only country wanting to join the BRICS,” Ramaphosa said, according to local ABC radio.

There are indeed also Iran (officially) but also Algeria and several other countries of that world not contemplated by Western perspectives which is however expanding its ranks. The South African president said his country will chair the BRICS summit in 2023, adding that the issue of expansion of the group will be considered during the summit. The bloc is considered the one with the fastest economic growth in the world, where the BRICS countries contribute about 25% of the total world production and occupy about 26% of the world territory. According to the global banking group Goldman Sachs, by 2050 the economies of the BRICS countries should compete with those of the richest countries in the world.

The rudeness on OPEC + and the revenge of the USA

But in the meantime, the game on Saudi Arabia worries the US not a little. In recent days, democratic lawmakers have proposed a series of punitive measures against the Kingdom. Congressman Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) And Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) Announced last week a law that would immediately block all arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year. Throughout the Democratic caucus, lurking dissatisfaction with the United States’ longstanding ties with the Saudis has exploded in all its anger.

So much so that someone withdraws the role of the Saudis in the 9/11 attacks, due to the long series of human rights violations that culminated with the kidnapping and killing of the Washington Post collaborator Jamal Khashoggi and the distrust of the sympathies of part of the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for Republicans and former President Donald Trump.

