WASHINGTON — For years, Saudi Arabia has pressured the United States to help it develop a nuclear power programas Saudi leaders look beyond oil to energize their country.

But talks about a nuclear partnership have dragged on, largely because the Saudi government refuses to agree to conditions aimed at preventing it from developing nuclear weapons or helping other nations to do so, according to officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Frustrated, Saudi officials are now exploring working with other countries, including China, Russia or a US ally.

At the same time, they are renewing a campaign with the United States—their preferred partner—offering to try to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for US cooperation in building nuclear reactors and other guarantees.

New details of Saudi efforts provide a window into the recent difficulties and mistrust between Washington and Riyadh, and the foreign policy of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: greater independence from the United States as it expands partnerships with other world powers, including China. .

Some analysts say that is part of a strategy to pressure Washington to work with the Saudi government on its own terms; others say the Prince sees an emerging multipolar world in which the United States plays a less dominant role. Saudi Arabia also agreed in March to a diplomatic rapprochement with Iran after China acted as a go-between.

Saudi nuclear efforts raise a proliferation specter that makes some US officials nervous: Prince Mohammed, the Kingdom’s de facto ruler, has said Saudi Arabia will develop nuclear weapons if Iran does. Any civilian nuclear program has dual-use elements that could help produce weapons-grade material.

Prince Mohammed also believes he has the right to exploit the Kingdom’s potentially vast uranium deposits for both energy and export, creating a new source of revenue and possibly giving Saudi Arabia greater geopolitical weight. China is already working with Saudi Arabia on prospecting for uranium.

In January, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Energy Minister, said that plans to enrich uranium and produce nuclear fuel — including for export — were even “more important” than the proposed reactors. Enrichment ambitions make some US officials nervous, even if Saudi Arabia’s turn to nuclear power aligned with the Biden Administration’s support for low-carbon energy.

The United States requires countries to meet high nonproliferation standards before cooperating on a nuclear program, including, in some cases, banning uranium enrichment and fuel reprocessing.

Saudi officials have refused to commit to the restrictions. Even if they were to express their willingness to do so, any deal would face significant political hurdles in Washington. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. mistrusts Prince Mohammed and in October denounced Saudi Arabia over Riyadh’s oil policy.

Meanwhile, Saudi officials have continued to consider non-US companies.

One is the Korea Electric Power Corporation, or Kepco, based in South Korea. A company spokesman said Kepco is talking to US officials about the nuclear program and is interested in working with Saudi Arabia. But the South Korean government, a US ally, would likely bar the company from participating in the project if Saudi Arabia does not sign a strict agreement nonproliferation agreement with a government or with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Saudi officials are also open to considering Chinese technology. Saudi Arabia and China have forged closer ties recently, including on oil and military cooperation.

Xi Jinping, the leader of China, visited Saudi Arabia in December. He and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a statement in which they promised “cooperate in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy”.

Chris Buckley, John Yoon, and Jin Yu Young contributed reporting to this article.

By: Edward Wong, Vivian Nereim and Kate Kelly