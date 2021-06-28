According to the judgment deed, which was reviewed by Saudi sources, the competent disciplinary circuit of the Criminal Court studied the facts of the case brought by the husband against his ex-wife, as he accused her of pursuing him by messages via “WhatsApp” and text messages with dozens of insults, insults and contempt despite the end of the marital relationship between them 7 years ago.

According to the text of the ruling, the texts of the messages sent by the wife to her ex-husband included phrases such as “dictator,” “a robot without feeling,” “hateful,” “mentally ill,” “dirty,” “immoral,” “traitor” and “without Marjla” and other bad words and expressions of threats, insults and insults.

The accused admitted that the messages in question had been issued from her mobile phone to her ex-husband, and justified this by saying that the messages were in response to the insulting and cursing her face, as well as his defaming her with outlandish words and his bad manners with her family.

The court decided to refer the accused and her ex-husband to the conciliation committee to try to settle the case, but the reconciliation efforts were unsuccessful, and the court concluded that the accused was convicted of what was attributed to her and sentenced her to 72 hours in prison with a pledge not to harm her ex.