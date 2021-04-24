The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted the General Authority of Civil Aviation as saying that the application of “Tawakalna” is a condition for travelers to enter domestic and international airports.

In a circular to the national air carriers, the authority stated that work is underway with the Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence and the relevant authorities and coordination in this regard continues to electronically connect to issue a boarding pass before heading to the airport for a traveler whose health condition in the application is immune or has not been proven infected.

And it indicated that it will not be allowed to enter the airports except through using the application through three screening areas upon entering the airport, which include workers, travelers, employees and all airport visitors, and at the area for the completion of travel procedures and issuance of boarding passes, and at the aircraft entry area.

She explained that this comes to implement the precautionary measures and preventive measures for the Corona pandemic recommended by the competent committees at airports and their facilities.