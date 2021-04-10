The Saudi Ministry of Defense announced today, Saturday, the implementation of the death sentence against three soldiers from the ministry’s employees, who were convicted

For “high treason.”

And the ministry said in a statement, reported by the official Saudi News Agency (SPA): “Praise be to God who says in his book Al-Mubeen (O you who believe, do not betray God and the Messenger, and betray your trusts, and you know). The Almighty said (and fulfill the covenant that the covenant was responsible). The legal provisions, and the regulations in effect from the obligation to perform the trust and not cooperate with the enemy in all that violates the interests of the guardianship and where each of (the first soldier / Muhammad bin Ahmed bin Yahya Akam, the first soldier / Shaher bin Isa bin Qasim Haqqawi, and the first soldier / Hammoud bin Ibrahim came out) Ben Ali Hazmi) from the Ministry of Defense employees in their military capacity for committing the crime of high treason, and the investigation resulted in their conviction of committing the crime of high treason in cooperation with the enemy in a way that violates the kingdom’s entity and its military interests and by referring them to the competent court and providing them with all the judicial guarantees guaranteed to them. In a solution from this great trust entrusted to them before the harm of their action exceeds the entity and security of the homeland, and a verdict has been issued against them proving their guilt for what was assigned to them and sentencing them to murder in accordance with the legal and statutory requirements, and the verdict procedures have been fulfilled, And ratify it, and a royal order was issued to enforce what was decided against them.

The death sentence against the aforementioned was executed on this Saturday (28/8/1442 AH), at the Southern District Command.

And the Ministry of Defense announces this to confirm its confidence in the loyal men of the armed forces who have justified their oath and sacrificed their blood to preserve the security and stability of this nation and its sanctities, while denouncing at the same time this heinous crime alien to its employees.

God and the Pacific to either way”.

