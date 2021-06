The Public Health Authority in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (Weqaya) announced that it is not required for anyone wishing to travel within the Kingdom to be immunized with the anti-coronavirus (Covid-19) vaccine.

“Weqaya” said: “It is possible to travel inside Saudi Arabia without taking the vaccine, and the health condition of the traveler must be in the Tawakkalna application that has not been proven infected to be able to travel.” According to Okaz newspaper.